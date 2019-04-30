WGN America to Debut THE DISAPPEARANCE

WGN America announced today that the captivating limited series "The Disappearance" will premiere on Tuesday, July 9th at 10/9c . The network also released the first full-length trailer from the psychological family drama. The six-part summer event starring Emmy® winner Peter Coyote ("The 4400," "Law & Order: LA"), Camille Sullivan ("The Man in the High Castle") and Aden Young ("Rectify," Killer Elite) centers around the unexplained and sudden disappearance of a 10-year-old boy, and the investigation that leaves a devastating and unforeseen impact on every member of the family.

Watch the trailer below!

When Henry Sullivan (Peter Coyote) organizes a treasure hunt for his grandson Anthony's (Michael Riendeau) tenth birthday, things take a turn for the worse when Anthony unexpectedly goes missing. The series follows Luke Sullivan (Aden Young) and Helen Murphy Sullivan (Camille Sullivan) as they delve into the all-consuming investigation of what happened to their son on that harrowing day. As the Sullivans and their extended kin grapple with the inexplicable mystery, deep familial secrets become uncovered and threaten to shatter THE FAMILY unit.

"The Disappearance" is created and written by Normand Daneau ("Unité 9," Niagara Motel) and Geneviève Simard, and directed by Peter Stebbings (Defendor, "Orphan Black"). Joanne Forgues ("Série noire," "Le Clan," "Les Invincibles") serves as Producer and Executive Producer of the series, alongside Executive Producers Sophie Parizeau ("Terreur 404") and Jean-Marc Casanova ("Série noire"). Emmy® Award-winning JoAnn Alfano ("30 Rock") and Kristen Del Pero are also Executive Producers for NBCUniversal International Studios. The series is produced by Productions Casablanca in association with Bell Media and NBCUniversal International Studios. Note, "The Disappearance" was previously announced to air in 2018 but has since been shifted to air in July 2019.





