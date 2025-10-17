WEAPONS to Make Streaming Debut on HBO Max This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Line Cinema’s Weapons, a Warner Bros. Pictures’ release, will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, October 24. The film will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

When all but ONE CHILD from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. The movie was first released in theaters August 8 to critical acclaim.

Zach Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifsz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo credit: Warner Bros.