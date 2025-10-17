 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

WEAPONS to Make Streaming Debut on HBO Max This Month

The movie was first released in theaters on August 8 to critical acclaim.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
WEAPONS to Make Streaming Debut on HBO Max This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Line Cinema’s Weapons, a Warner Bros. Pictures’ release, will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, October 24. The film will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

When all but ONE CHILD from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. The movie was first released in theaters August 8 to critical acclaim.

Zach Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifsz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Regional Awards
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Wicked
152 ratings

Wicked
Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice
Maybe Happy Ending
118 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos