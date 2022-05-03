WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE Travels Back in Bravo History for Special 'Best of One-On-One' Episodes

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" opens the vault to reminisce on some of the most dramatic interviews from the past decade in a two-part "Best of One-on-Ones" special.

Never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, Andy Cohen asks the Bravolebs hard-hitting questions and gets the guest to spill the tea. Part one, airing Wednesday, May 4 at 9PM ET/PT will feature revealing sit downs with current and former Real Housewives: Caroline Manzo, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Jill Zarin, Kim Richards, and Luann De Lesseps.

Part two, airing on Thursday, May 5 at 9pm ET/PT, will showcase interviews with three of Bravo's infamous former couples: Teresa and Joe Giudice, Shannon and David Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers. Stream episodes of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and all Bravo series next day on Peacock.

"WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE: BEST OF ONE-ON-ONES" PART 1

WEDNESDAY, 5/4 AT 9PM ET/PT

Housewives from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," "The Real Housewives of New York City," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" join Andy one-on-one in the Clubhouse to clear the air. In the midst of escalated feuds, friendship fallouts, and cast shakeups, Andy Cohen and the 'Wives reflect on their missteps and regrets.

"WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE: BEST OF ONE-ON-ONES" PART 2

THURSDAY, 5/5 AT 9PM ET/PT

In part two, Andy is joined by former couples of "The Real Housewives" as they face unexpected and unique circumstances. From cheating allegations, to federal charges, to a historic scandal, the three couples explain their sides of the story with shocking revelations, heartfelt apologies, and dubious claims.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo