Video/Photos: First Look at Kerry Washington in THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT

Netflix has released a new teaser and first-look images for Tyler Perry's The Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington. The movie will hit the streamer on December 20, following a small theatrical release on December 6.

THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, the film features an original song “The Journey” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen. Take a look at the new photos below.



Milauna Jackson, Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian



Milauna Jackson and Kerry Washington



Kerry Washington



Kerry Washington



Gregg Sulkin and Ebony Obsidian