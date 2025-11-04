Video/Photos: First Look at A MAN ON THE INSIDE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has debuted the trailer and first-look photos for Season 2 of A Man on the Inside, the critically acclaimed comedy series led by Ted Danson. From creator Mike Schur, the new season will debut on November 20.

Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who's making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school?

Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he's been sent to unmask?

Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.

The cast for the new season also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Max Greenfield, stage veteran Stephen McKinley Henderson, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, David Strathairn, and Jill Talley

Season 1 of A Man on the Inside followed Charles (Danson), a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, the series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

Photo Credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix