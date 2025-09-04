Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of the theme song for Weather Hunters, the new PBS Kids animated series from Emmy-winning weatherman and host Al Roker. Check out the song now, performed by actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Weather Hunters will premiere September 8, 2025, on PBS Kids in English and Spanish.

The new show is designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society.

The series centers on Lily Hunter, voiced by Tandi Fomukong, an intrepid and observant 8-year-old weather detective who shares her investigations with her family and friends, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker, mom Dot Hunter, voiced by Holly Robinson Peete, sister Corky, voiced by Kapri Ladd, brother Benny, voiced by Lorenzo Ross, and neighbor Ms. Joyce, voiced by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Each 22-minute episode of Weather Hunters follows the adventures and explorations of weather detective and force of nature Lily Hunter and her family. Lily’s dad, Al, is the fun-loving, beloved host and weathercaster of a long-running TV program (any similarity to actual Al Roker is purely intentional!). Dot, Lily’s multitasking mom, is the producer of the family’s weathercasts, while Corky is an 11-year-old budding documentarian who loves capturing exciting weather events on video. Rounding out the Hunter family is Benny, the five-year-old brother who is always drawing or painting something he has seen during the family’s weather adventures.

The Hunters’ primary goal is to learn as much as they can about weather to benefit the community and the planet by solving weather mysteries, sharing vital information, and encouraging stewardship of the environment. They are continuing in a great family tradition that started with Al Hunter’s grandfather, Wallace Reed Hunter (voiced by LeVar Burton), one of the original WWII Tuskegee weathermen who went on to become one of the first African American weather broadcasters.

The animated stories feature stunning natural weather phenomena and explore kid-relatable, STEM-based themes and activities. Among the key topics are observing and tracking weather patterns, investigating the weather at different times of the year and in different places around the world, and the connection between weather, humans, and their environment. Digital content for kids, parents, and teachers will launch in tandem with the series.

Created by Al Roker, Weather Hunters is produced by New York-based WeatherHunters, Inc. and Dete Meserve’s Silver Creek Falls Entertainment, Inc. Dete Meserve (Ready Jet Go! Space Camp), creator and producer of award-winning films and television shows, is Executive Producer and Showrunner. The series was developed by three-time Daytime Emmy winner Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf, Duck & Goose), who serves as Executive Producer. Daytime Emmy-nominated John Semper, Jr. (Jay Jay the Jet Plane, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock) serves as Executive Producer and Head Writer. Two-time Emmy winner Lisa Tucker serves as Executive Producer for WeatherHunters, Inc. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) sings the main title. Jim Lang (Ready Jet Go!, Hey Arnold!) is the series composer.

Educational consultants and advisors for Weather Hunters include Sara B. Sweetman, PhD, Associate Professor of Education in the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of Rhode Island (URI), who directs the Guiding Education in Math and Science Network (GEMS-Net); and Ethan Greenberg, meteorologist, educator, former vice president of the Cornell Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, and graduate research assistant at the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Animation for Weather Hunters is produced in collaboration with Island of Misfits in Nova Scotia, Canada with partners Phillip Stamp and Dana Landry. Games are produced with Anna Jordan-Douglass, PhD at Makefully Studios. Weather Hunters is made possible with funding from Anne Ray Foundation, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Photo courtesy of PBS