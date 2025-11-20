Video: Watch the Trailer for THE KENNEDY DAVENPORT CENTER HONORS Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the official trailer for The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors, a new special from WOW Presents Plus. Led by Kennedy Davenport herself, the special will additionally feature emcees Alexis Mateo and Jasmine Masters, as well as award recipients Acacia Forgot, Bosco, Ginger Minj, Latrice Royale, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Sapphira Cristál. It is set to premiere on December 7.

The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors is guided by the unique perspective of Kennedy Davenport, who promises in the special’s new trailer that the evening will be “a celebration of queer excellence, where we honor those who have achieved greatness and gotten on my last nerve.”

“Kennedy is a one-of-a-kind performer with wicked wit. The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors showcases her at her funniest and shadiest; and we can’t wait for fans to experience her ‘honors’ for 2025’s most memorable queen moments,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

Throughout the special, Kennedy will bestow awards upon her fellow queens, including the “Eyeroll Award,” “The Struggle is Real Award,” the “MeMe Award” the “Proud Drag Mother Award - When Your Daughter Has A Higher Booking Fee,” and many more with acceptance speeches delivered by each of the recognized queens.

Also throughout will be rants from Davenport on subjects such as House Guest Etiquette, and Men Who Cheat, as well as dance numbers, costume changes, and games. Viewers can expect Kennedy’s signature blend of sharp wit and SOUTHERN CHARM as she delivers her unfiltered take on daily American life and drag culture.