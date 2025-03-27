Video: Watch the Trailer for Pop Musical Satire QUEENS OF DRAMA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A theatrical trailer has dropped for rising French filmmaker Alexis Langlois’s feature directorial debut, Queens of Drama (Les reines du drame). The film will open at Quad Cinema on April 18, expanding to Alamos Drafthouse theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Austin on April 25 before further expanding to North American theaters in May. More details can be found here.

An outrageous lesbian pop musical satire inspired by the pop frenzy of the early 2000s, Queens of Drama charts the rise and fall of new star Mimi Madamour and her passionate, rage-fueled love affair with punk icon Billie Kohler. Over the course of half a century we follow these drama queens as they top the charts and set sail on the course of mad queer love.

Featuring an iconic cast, including Asia Argento and Alma Jodorowsky, and containing hit songs like 'Don’t Touch' by Yelle and 'Fisted to the Heart', this film vividly dissects the turbulence of toxic relationships—whether between fans and their idols or within passionate queer love affairs. Director Alexis Langlois brings his trademark glittercore pop-punk aesthetic to create a vibrant, unforgettable spectacle of music and passion.

An enfant terrible of the new French queer cinema, Langlois first began by filming his friends, demons, and revolts in a series of short films and music videos which gradually shaped his glittercore universe further marked by political satire and poetry.

Following TERROR, SISTERS!, which won the Grand Prix at Festival International du Film Indépendant de Bordeaux, and THE DEMONS OF DOROTHY, which garnered the Silver Leopard and the Grand Jury Prize for Young Jury at Locarno in 2021, he directed his first feature film, QUEENS OF DRAMA, which made its premiere at the Critics' Week at Cannes in 2024. The film continued on to screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest, TIFF Next Wave, BFI London, Newfest, Thessaloniki International Film Festival, New Horizons Film Festival in Poland, and more. The film’s main character is also featured on Cannes' Critics Week poster for the upcoming 64th edition, as reported by Variety.

QUEENS OF DRAMA is led by newcomers Louiza Aura and genderqueer actor Gio Ventura, who were both named Cannes Rising Stars by The Hollywood Reporter, alongside a stacked cast featuring France’s Eurovision Song Contest 2019 singer Bilal Hassani, Alma Jodorowsky (BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR), and Asia Argento (xx, LAND OF THE DEAD, MARIE ANTOINETTE).

Featuring music by Rebeka Warrior (Mansfield. TYA, Sexy Sushi and KOMPROMAT) and French electronic band Yelle, plus composers Mona Soyoc and Pierre Desprats (THE WILD BOYS). QUEENS OF DRAMA is produced by Inès Daien Dasi and co-produced by Benoit Rolland.

