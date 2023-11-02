Video: Watch the Trailer For THE FALL GUY With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu

The film will be released only in theaters March 1.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Watch the trailer for THE FALL GUY, starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu. The film will be released only in theaters March 1.

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy.

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, and by Ryan Gosling and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs and executive producer of the upcoming series Ripley) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Chip and Joanna Gaines Developing Slate of Unscripted Programming for Max Photo
Chip and Joanna Gaines Developing Slate of Unscripted Programming for Max

Magnolia Network with Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced a forthcoming slate of family-friendly unscripted programming in development for Max. From ambitious large-scale competitions to out-of-the-box social experiments, this new premium content initiative will create a co-viewing experience in Max for families to watch and enjoy together.

2
Library Of Congress Hosts Premiere of Language Is Life Photo
Library Of Congress Hosts Premiere of 'Language Is Life'

The Library of Congress hosts the premiere of 'Language Is Life,' an episode from the PBS series Native America, offering a portrait of contemporary Indian Country and featuring the Library's collection.

3
HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024 Photo
HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024

At the end of the original series, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” viewers around the world were stunned to hear Robert Durst utter the words “Killed them all, of course.” Just hours earlier, based on evidence uncovered by the filmmakers, Durst had been arrested in a hotel lobby in New Orleans.

4
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week Photo
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

From the producers of The Greatest Showman and directed by Larry Charles (Borat). Starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp. The score and original songs for DICKS: THE MUSICAL were created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024
Foy Vance Announces Song With Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith UrbanFoy Vance Announces Song With Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Keith Urban
DICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next WeekDICKS: THE MUSICAL Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week
NCT NATION : TO THE WORLD IN CINEMAS Coming to Theaters In DecemberNCT NATION : TO THE WORLD IN CINEMAS Coming to Theaters In December

Videos

Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX