Video: Watch the Teaser for THE COPENHAGEN TEST Feat. Brian D’Arcy James

Peacock has debuted the first teaser trailer for The Copenhagen, the new espionage thriller series starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). The show will premiere on the streamer on December 27, 2025.

The thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

In addition to Liu and Barrera, the cast features Broadway's Brian D’Arcy James (Hamilton, Into the Woods) and Kathleen Chalfont (Angels in America, Racing Demon). Other series regulars are Sinclair Daniel and Mark O’Brien.

Creator, co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer is Thomas Brandon (Legacies), with Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander) as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Other executive producers include James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Mark Winemaker, and Jet Wilkinson, who also directs 101-102. In addition to starring, Liu serves as an executive producer.