Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer

The reunion begins next Tuesday, May 30, on Bravo.

By:
Bravo has shared the complete reunion trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reunion begins next Tuesday, May 30, on Bravo.

The reunion trailer shows the deep fallout between Teresa Guidice and her brother, Joe Gorga, as she faces off against his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Also in season season 13 are Housewives Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies were joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returned as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler. 

As previously announced, the season was followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’s wedding special, airing last night exclusively on Bravo.  

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced for Bravo by SIRENS Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry and Lisa Levey serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.   

Watch the full reunion trailer here:



