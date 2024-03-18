Video: Watch the New MONKEY MAN Featurette

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Monkey Man is a gritty cinematic journey that blew Jordan Peele's mind. Watch the new featurette ‘Jordan Peele On Monkey Man.'

Monkey Man will be released only in theaters on April 5. Get tickets now below.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Jatin Malik in his film debut, and Zakir Hussain (Duranga).

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas p.g.a. (Hotel Mumbai, The Man Who Knew Infinity), Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Hunters series), Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films) and Erica Lee p.g.a. (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut In, Bones of Crows), Sam Sahni (associate producer The Wedding Guest, executive producer To Kill a Tiger) and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of Bombshell, Greyhound).

Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault.

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road Films production, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm production, a S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media.