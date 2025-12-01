Video: Watch the First Trailer for THE FIRST SNOW OF FRAGGLE ROCK

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has shared the trailer for the all-new holiday special “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,” which will premiere this Friday, December 5. The special features a cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons, who performs a duet with Gobo of the classic Fraggle Rock song “Our Melody,” along with two other holiday numbers.

In the special, Gobo and his Fraggle friends eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings. But only a single snowflake arrives, and Gobo can’t seem to crack the holiday song that everyone is expecting. While trying to solve this problem, Gobo makes his first journey to the human world, Outer Space (also known as Earth), where he finds some unexpected musical inspiration. Meanwhile, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family.

From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” The Jim Henson Company’s “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, Tony Award-nominee John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O’Brien, and directed by Jon Rosenbaum.