Video: Watch the FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Movie Trailer

The film is in theaters and streaming on Peacock October 27.   

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 3 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Can you survive five nights?

The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film is in theaters and streaming on Peacock October 27.   

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes THE NIGHT SHIFT at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).

Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.

The film’s iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
RALLY ROAD RACERS Is Coming to Vudu Photo
RALLY ROAD RACERS Is Coming to Vudu

Race over to Vudu to be the first to watch “Rally Road Racers” at home, with the Vudu Exclusive film arriving on the site for $12.99. Also available for adventure fans is the “Rally Road Racers” and Other Adventures bundle, including, “Rally Road Racers,” “Around the World in 80 Days” and “The Last Warrior” for only $14.99. 

2
Veteran Actor and Educator Lew Palter Dies At Age 94 Photo
Veteran Actor and Educator Lew Palter Dies At Age 94

Veteran actor of stage and screen Lew Palter has passed away from lung cancer at sage 94. 

3
THE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday Photo
THE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

While the series was originally given a seven episode order, 'creative changes' and the departure of director Amy Seimetz led to the shorter season. The series is co-created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

4
Elizabeth Banks To Lead Austin Peters Vanity Thriller SKINCARE Photo
Elizabeth Banks To Lead Austin Peters' Vanity Thriller SKINCARE

Elizabeth Banks ('Pitch Perfect,' 'The Hunger Games,' 'Love and Mercy') stars in the recently wrapped 'Skincare,' from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD