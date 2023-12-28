Video: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, airing nightly from 9-11PM ET/PT.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two try to work through their past.

Premiering across three-nights, from January 1 - 3 at from 9-11PM ET/PT each night on ID, NATALIA SPEAKS dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in THE CURIOUS CASE, but this time, with Natalia sharing her side of the story.

The docuseries retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS in the Barnett’s home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

NATALIA SPEAKS also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia’s true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial.

In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia’s next chapter, offering a portait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.

Watch the new video clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two work through their past. Watch the video!

2
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024? Photo
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

hen will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View? Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about when The View is coming back.

3
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming Photo
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! Watch a sneak peek video of Brat and Judy preparing for True’s christening.

4
Video: Seth MacFarlanes TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Photo
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game

On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game. The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS PreviewVideo: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Why Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalWhy Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now StreamingFinal Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO