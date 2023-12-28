Video: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview

Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two try to work through their past.

Premiering across three-nights, from January 1 - 3 at from 9-11PM ET/PT each night on ID, NATALIA SPEAKS dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in THE CURIOUS CASE, but this time, with Natalia sharing her side of the story.

The docuseries retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS in the Barnett’s home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

NATALIA SPEAKS also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia’s true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial.

In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia’s next chapter, offering a portait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.

Watch the new video clip here: