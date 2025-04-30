Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Featuring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight will see the return of ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, the popular game show where celebrity contestants join to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

The all-star lineup for this new season includes Broadway favorites Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, who are also featured in a new sneak peek of forthcoming episodes ahead of tonight's show. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE airs Wednesdays at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Take a look at the new featurette now!

The all-star lineup for Sajak’s “Final Spin” as host includes Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Rainn Wilson. “Wheel of Fortune,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone, is one of the most successful syndicated programs in the history of television.

