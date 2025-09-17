Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of THE MORNING SHOW Season 4 Episode 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a new sneak peek clip from the second episode of “The Morning Show" Season 4. In the episode, Alex fights to prove her innocence, and a ghost from the network’s past surfaces with a disturbing story. The new episode of the award-winning drama premieres on Wednesday, September 24 on Apple TV+.

The new season opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, THE NEWSROOM must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Tony Award winner Billy Crudup (The Coast of Utopia), Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm, and welcomes Aaron Pierre, Tony nominee William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook and Marion Cotillard and Tony Award winner Jeremy Irons (The Real Thing).

“The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

Following its global debut, the third season of “The Morning Show” received 16 Emmy Award nominations and Crudup landed his second Emmy Award win for his widely celebrated performance as Cory Ellison in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Crudup additionally won a Critics' Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show’s third season.

In season two, “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup, who also won the award for season one), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). In the series’ first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Leder earned two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale and the season three finale, which she also executive-produced.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple