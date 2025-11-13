Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Second Episode of Apple TV's PALM ROYALE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode two of the comedy series Palm Royale season two, starring Kristen Wiig. The new episode picks up with the characters as Linda’s case makes it to national television, Maxine botches her own plan, and must help her friend before the (wo)manhunt begins. Watch the clip now.

Written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the ensemble cast also features Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers. The second episode will premiere on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, followed by one episode weekly until January 14, 2026.

“Palm Royale” is an underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV, the first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive-produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.