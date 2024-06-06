Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From New Episode of Apple TV+ Series TRYING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of “Trying,” the heartwarming, critically acclaimed comedy series starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall. Episode five will make its global debut on Wednesday, June 12, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 3, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Episode 405: Mother’s Day- A celebratory spa visit is surprisingly stressful. Jason’s plan to bond his team spins out of control.

In this exciting fourth season of “Trying,” the heartwarming critically acclaimed comedy starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Sian Brooke as Karen, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott and welcomes Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Comments