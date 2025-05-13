Video: Watch a First Look of MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS Season 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We TV has shared an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, premiering Friday, May 30, at 8pm ET/PT on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+.

In the clip, June tries focusing on her health but is stressed over her ongoing feud with Alana, and its impact on Kaitlyn’s looming custody battle. Although Alana’s back at college in Colorado, her mind is on the drama at home with Mama and Dralin’s court case. Jessica wants to know if Josh will help her and Shyann but senses something is off with Pumpkin who’s running her new business while also juggling therapy over her strained marriage.

This season on Mama June: Family Crisis, June fights for custody of Kaitlyn after Anna’s tragic passing. June also searches for a new, bigger house with Justin and works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle with new tricks up her sleeve. Away at college, Alana continues to wait for repayment from June and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time. Pumpkin’s business booms with a new warehouse, a vendor event and a new employee – causing a rift with Jessica. Meanwhile, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage is in trouble, leading her to make a shocking decision.

Mama June: Family Crisis is produced for We TV by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse. Angela Molloy SVP, Development and Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo Director, Development and Original Production, Unscripted, executive produce for We TV.

