Video: Watch Todd Haynes' MAY DECEMBER Trailer Starring Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore

The film opens the New York Film Festival this Friday, September 29.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

Video: Watch Todd Haynes' MAY DECEMBER Trailer Starring Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore

Netflix has released the official trailer for Todd Haynes' May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

MAY DECEMBER will be released by Netflix in the US and Canada—in select theaters on Friday, November 17th, 2023 and on Netflix Friday, December 1st, 2023. The film opens the New York Film Festival this Friday, September 29.

Starring Academy Awards winners Natalie Portman (Broadway's The Diary Of Anne Frank) and Julianne Moore (Broadway's The Vertical Hour), and Charles Melton in a breakout performance, alongside a scene-stealing supporting performance from Cory Michael Smith (Broadway's Breakfast At Tiffany's).

MAY DECEMBER is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Todd Haynes (SIX BY SONDHEIM, FAR FROM HEAVEN, Carol, Safe) and premiered to rave reviews at Cannes.

The film is produced by Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas for MountainA, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon for Killer Films, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Grant S. Johnson (Broadway's A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL) and Tyler W. Konney.

Twenty years after their notorious TABLOID romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Watch the trailer for May December here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October

Viewers around the world will now be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in theaters. Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and 'Midnights.' Get all the details and get tickets here!

2
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Watch the “Rick and Morty' season 7 video trailer now!

3
NBC Reveals THE IRRATIONAL Premiere Day Themed Girl Dinner Photo
NBC Reveals THE IRRATIONAL Premiere Day Themed 'Girl Dinner'

In the high-stakes universe of “The Irrational” where tensions often arise, NBC has diligently crafted the perfect ‘Girl Dinner’ blend of treats to help each armchair detective unwind while also satisfying their cravings for suspenseful thrills and delightful flavors.

4
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Preview Soundtrack for Movie Musical Photo
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Preview Soundtrack for Movie Musical

The 14 songs on the Equinox Preview Soundtrack album are sung by a diverse set of characters in a variety of settings, with a wide range of musical styles, all helping to tell the film’s story. The record begins with the exuberant, electrified dance tune, “It's a New Day”, introducing listeners to the musical film's cast of characters.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS Video
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer Video
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD