Video: Watch Teaser for Final Season of THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Netflix has dropped the teaser for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, which is set to premiere on the streamer on August 8, 2024.

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

The cast for the show includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min,Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

The Umbrella Academy was created for Television by Steve Blackman and is executive-produced by ​​​​Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb

It is based on the Dark Horse Comic Book Series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (both of whom serve as co-executive producers on the series).

Watch the teaser!

