Video: Watch THE OUT-LAWS Trailer Starring Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan & More

Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Out-Laws. The new film is set to debut on July 7, 2023.

The cast includes Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan.

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

The film is executive produced by Brendan O'Brien, Isaac Horne, Ben Ormand, and Barry Bernardi. The film is produced by Adam Sandler, Adam Devine, and Allen Covert.

Watch the new trailer here: