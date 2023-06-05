Video: Watch THE OUT-LAWS Trailer Starring Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan & More

The new film is set to debut on July 7, 2023.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 3 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Out-Laws. The new film is set to debut on July 7, 2023.

The cast includes Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan.

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

The film is executive produced by Brendan O'Brien, Isaac Horne, Ben Ormand, and Barry Bernardi. The film is produced by Adam Sandler, Adam Devine, and Allen Covert.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN to Premiere on Adult Swim Photo
MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN to Premiere on Adult Swim

“My Adventures with Superman,” the newest animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC, is set to take flight on Adult Swim and next day on Max. The official trailer showcasing Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen also debuted.

3
THE STROLL Documentary Coming to HBO Following Sundance Debut Photo
THE STROLL Documentary Coming to HBO Following Sundance Debut

THE STROLL, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker (HBO’s “The Lady and The Dale”). Reuniting her sisters to tell this essential New York story from their first-hand experiences, Kristen’s intimate narration and interviews bring an astonishing array of archival material of bygone New York from the 1970s through the early 2000s to life.

4
Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey Confirms HOCUS POCUS 3 and Teases Possible LION Photo
Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey Confirms HOCUS POCUS 3 and Teases Possible LION KING Saga

In an interview with the New York Times, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey confirms that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development and teases a possible Star Wars-like Lion King saga.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO