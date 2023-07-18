Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer

In advance of the much-anticipated expanded season of THE CHI, SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and key art for its hit drama series returning this summer.

After reaching a series high in streaming last season, the first eight episodes of the extended 16-episode sixth season will stream weekly on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan beginning Friday, August 4, with the season premiere debuting on linear Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television.

This season, life in THE CHI reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career.

Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence.

Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be REVEALED over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes.

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield joins Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis as guest stars for the new season.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Aaron Kaplan, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rick Famuyiwa, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Hillian and Coronel also serve as co-showrunners for season six. Co-executive producers include Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, Sylvia Carrasco, and Resheida Brady. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are set to direct multiple episodes in season six.

Watch the new trailer here:



