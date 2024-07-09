Video: Watch Sneak Peek Clip From Season 2 Premiere of THE SERPENT QUEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of “The Serpent Queen,” featuring two time Academy Award® nominee Samantha Morton returning as the nefarious Queen Mother Catherine de Medici. Academy Award® nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Chevalier) joins the series as Queen Elizabeth I. “The Serpent Queen” will premiere on Friday, July 12 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET/PT in Canada.

In the season two premiere episode, “Grand Tour,” Catherine aims to unite France under KING CHARLES IX, pushing her agenda of a secular state. The Bourbons present an ambitious trade deal with Protestant England. As tensions rise on the Privy Council, the Guise’s plan to reignite religious conflict.

“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

In season two, Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England (Minnie Driver) in hopes of personal gain.

As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but THE SERPENT QUEEN will do whatever she needs to regain control.

Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, “Don’t Forget the Driver”), Ray Panthaki (“Away,” Colette), Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland,” “Code Black”), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, “The Last Tycoon”), Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Karma Hospital”), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand, “Industry”), Beth Goddard (“Manhunt,” “Des”), Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin,” “The Young Pope”), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, “Adult Material”) are to return in their previous roles.

The series also stars Angus Imrie (Emma, “Fleabag”), Emma McDonald (“Moonhaven,” Low Rider), Stanley Morgan (I Used to Be Famous, “The Sandman”), and Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven,” Summer of 85) as series regulars. Rosalie Craig (“1899,” Macbeth), Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”), Bill Milner (Son of Rambow, “The Flatshare”), Ashley Thomas (“Them,” “24: Legacy”), and Alexandre Willaume (“The Wheel of Time,” “1899”) join in recurring roles.

"The Serpent Queen" is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games Franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

