Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 1 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 2 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Multitalented Mario Lopez makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 8. 

Mario opens up about what it feels like to turn 50 years old, admitting he was first terrorized by it and went through all the emotions before he accepted it and turned to martial arts for his “sanity.” 

The “Access” host tells Jennifer how he turns to the Catholic Church versus making New Year's resolutions and shares how he spent the holidays with his family. Mario then gives an update on his three children, revealing that his son has discovered boy bands and his youngest has made them realize they are done having children.

The week continues with “Real Housewives” reality star Garcelle Beauvais, actor and host Jerry O'Connell, sports agent Rich Paul, and model Molly Sims.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Mario Lopez Felt ‘Terrorized' By Turning 50    

Mario Lopez on Why He and Wife Might ‘Tap Out' at 3 Kids 

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SORT OF Returns For Season Three on Max This Month Photo
SORT OF Returns For Season Three on Max This Month

The eight-episode third and final season of the Peabody Award-winning Max Original comedy series SORT OF will premiere. Sabi comes to terms with feelings of grief and an unexpected sense of freedom following the death of their father. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!

2
Video: Netflix Drops QUEER EYE Season 8 Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops QUEER EYE Season 8 Trailer

The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes - one emotional makeover at a time. From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Listen: Disney+ Drops WHAT IF...? Season Two Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Disney+ Drops WHAT IF...? Season Two Soundtrack

What If…? Season 2 Original Soundtrack with a score by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman and Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum is now available at Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms.

4
BOOKIE Renewed For A Second Season on Max Photo
BOOKIE Renewed For A Second Season on Max

Max Renews Original Comedy Series BOOKIE For A Second Season. Find out more about the renewal of the hit comedy series BOOKIE for a second season. The series stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation WinesPhotos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines
Broadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAYBroadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY
Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024
ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second SeasonACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE LION KING