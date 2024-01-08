Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Multitalented Mario Lopez makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 8.

Mario opens up about what it feels like to turn 50 years old, admitting he was first terrorized by it and went through all the emotions before he accepted it and turned to martial arts for his “sanity.”

The “Access” host tells Jennifer how he turns to the Catholic Church versus making New Year's resolutions and shares how he spent the holidays with his family. Mario then gives an update on his three children, revealing that his son has discovered boy bands and his youngest has made them realize they are done having children.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.