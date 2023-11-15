Video: Watch MGM+'s BELGRAVIA: THE NEXT CHAPTER Trailer From THE GILDED AGE Creators

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” premieres on MGM+ January 14, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

From the teams behind DOWNTON ABBEY and The Gilded Age, “Belgravia: The Next Chapter” premieres on MGM+ January 14, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Catch up on Belgravia, the original limited series, for free on the MGM+ app and across participating partner platforms from Dec 31, 2023 - February 29, 2024. 

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a continuation of the hit historical drama named for—and set in—the affluent London district that became synonymous with the upper echelons of London society in the 19th century. From the team behind DOWNTON ABBEY and The Gilded Age, this series follows the next generation of Belgravia’s residents alongside a few familiar faces.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a Carnival Films co-production with MGM+ Studios and will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter picks up in 1871, three decades after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series, which was written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age) and based on his novel of the same name. Developed and written by critically acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Helen Edmundson, the series tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who is a newcomer to London society.

Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan (Alice Eve) and the scoundrel John Bellasis (Adam James), a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of, and marriage to, Clara.

“I’m so proud of everything this dedicated team accomplished with the original Belgravia series. I cannot wait for the world to return to Belgravia for this new iteration, expertly crafted by Helen Edmundson,” said Julian Fellowes, Executive Producer. “Old and new fans alike will be swept off their feet with an emotionally engaging story, memorable characters, and brilliant production and costume design.”

The series stars Harriet Slater as “Clara Trenchard (née Dunn)”, Benjamin Wainwright as “Frederick Trenchard”, Edward Bluemel as “Dr. Stephen Ellerby”, Toby Regbo as “Rev. James Trenchard”, Hannah Onslow as “Emily Dunn”, Sophie Thompson as “Mrs. Dunn”, Claude Perron as “The Marquise D’Etagnac”, Sophie Winkleman as “the Duchess of Rochester”, and Elaine Cassidy as “Davison”. Alice Eve as “Susan Trenchard” and Richard Goulding as “Oliver Trenchard” also return from the original series. 

The series reunites Carnival’s award-winning creative team behind the original series. Led by Gareth Neame, he and Nigel Marchant serve as executive producers with Julian Fellowes and Joanna Strevens. Helen Edmundson serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is directed by John Alexander, Paul Wilmshurst, Marisol Adler, and Roger Goldby. Colin Wratten, who produced the original series, returns as producer.

Watch the new trailer here:



