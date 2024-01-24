Video: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Tyler Perry's steamy thriller Mea Culpa. The film drops on February 23.

A criminal defense attorney takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, but when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous.

The cast includes Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, and Shannon Thornton.

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something.

Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous.

Watch the trailer here: