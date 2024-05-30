Video: Watch Featurette for A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal has just released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

The film is a prequel to the acclaimed series directed by John Krasinski and is set on the day that the world went quiet due to the arrival of killer alien creatures.

The film is directed by Michael Sarnoski, with a story by Sarnoski and Krasinski, who returns as producer.

In addition to Nyong’o and Quinn, the cast for A Quiet Place: Day One includes Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and Krasinski.

The film arrives only in theaters on June 28, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the featurette!

