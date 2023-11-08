Video: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE Trailer

Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on Prime Video on December 1, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Eddie Murphy is coming to town, bringing his trademark comedic chops to his first holiday film! Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on Prime Video on December 1, 2023.

The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang.

The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

The holiday comedy adventure follows a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Watch the trailer here:






