Video: Watch Conan O'Brien's Oscars Monologue and Original Musical Number

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tonight at the 97th Academy Awards, first-time Oscars host Conan O’Brien opened the show with a monologue followed by an original song,” I Won’t Waste Time." In the number, which referenced the notoriously long length of award shows, O'Brien sings and dances alongside Deadpool, the sandworm from Dune, and a company of backup dancers. Watch it here!

Follow along as BroadwayWorld shares live updates from the awards ceremony, which is currently airing on ABC and Hulu. So far, Wicked has taken home two awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Check out a performance from the top of the show, where Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took the stage to sing a medley of songs from the world of Oz, including Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Home from The Wiz, and Defying Gravity.

Photo credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Comments