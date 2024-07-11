Video: Trailer Released for Four-Part Docuseries HOLLYWOOD BLACK From Filmmaker Justin Simien

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







MGM+ has just debuted the trailer for Hollywood Black, the upcoming docuseries directed by Justin Simien.

Inspired by the book from historian Donald Bogle, Hollywood Black chronicles the history of cinema, but from a radically Black perspective. By unearthing personal stories from actors, writers, directors, and producers who fought for their place on the page, behind the camera and on the screen, the series provides a critical reexamination of a quintessentially American story—in brilliant color.

The series features Justin Simien, W. Kamau Bell, Steven Caple, Jr., Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Forest Whitaker, and more

Executive Producers include Culture Machine’s Justin Simien and Kyle Laursen; Significant Productions’ Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi; RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, and Jon Kamen; Jeffrey Swartz; and Shayla Harris, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is set to premiere on MGM+ on Sunday August 11, 2024

Take a look at the Episode Descriptions below:

Episode 1: Built On Our Backs - August 11, 2024

From the silent era to the late 1960s, an emboldened generation of Black actors and directors make films that counter denigrating imagery of Black people and forever change Hollywood’s perception of Black storytellers.

Episode 2: The Defiant Ones - August 18, 2024

Following the unrest of the 1960s, Black filmmakers look to celebrate Black culture on screen. As Hollywood begins to see dollar signs, Black actors and directors try to maintain their dignity without selling out.

Episode 3: The Price of Admission - August 25, 2024

In the 1990s, a new generation of Black filmmakers and megastars are embraced by the studio system. Yet independent and female filmmakers who diverge from mainstream portrayals of Black life still struggle for recognition.

Episode 4: Dear Black People - September 1, 2024

After the election of President Barack Obama, Hollywood offers Black filmmakers more opportunities than ever. From Selma to Get Out to Black Panther, Black filmmakers embrace new genres to critical and commercial success.

Comments