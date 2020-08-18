Video: Trailer Debuts for CUTIES on Netflix

Winner of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Winner of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic, the film debuts on September 9, 2020. It's Written & Directed by: Maïmouna Doucouré, Produced by: Zangro and the cast features: Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw, Maïmouna Gueye, Therese M'Bissine Diop

Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named "Cuties," as they become aware of their own femininity through dance.

Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin THE FAMILY from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica's free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam's deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls' initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family's simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls' hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest.

