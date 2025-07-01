Video: THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER Episode 8 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TNT has shared a sneak peek clip from the eighth episode of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” executive produced by Dean Devlin. A spinoff of the acclaimed original TV and film franchise, the series will debut episode eight on Monday, July 7 at 9pm/8pm Central on TNT, and subsequent episodes will continue to air on Monday nights.

After a WILD bachelorette party with Lysa’s childhood best friend, the team wakes up in rough shape and hungover with no idea how they ended up where they are. They reconstruct the night by re-telling what they each do remember in order to figure out how they ended up here, and to prove to Lysa that her friend isn’t who she said she is.

Produced by Electric Entertainment, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter" centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of KING Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

The 12-part series stars McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as “Jacob Stone” in a Guest Starring role. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

