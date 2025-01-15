Video: THE JOE SCHMO SHOW Premiere Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TBS has shared a sneak peek clip from the upcoming re-imagined reality hoax comedy “The Joe Schmo Show.” Hosted by five-time Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley, the groundbreaking show-within-a show will make its global debut on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9:00PM ET/PT, followed by a new episode every Tuesday night through March 25.

In Episode 101, everyday guy Ben has unknowingly been cast on a fake reality competition show, The Goat, surrounded by actors and scripted by a team of writers. However, he puts the entire production on high alert when he is immediately suspicious of a fellow contestant.

The 10-episode show-within-a show breathes new life into the hit 2003 series of the same name – delivering a bold, modern twist that takes aim at the absurdity of reality TV. At the heart of this ingenious setup is Ben, an unsuspecting electrician from Baltimore, who believes he's competing for a $100,000 prize on a popular game show. What he doesn't know? He's surrounded by a cast of highly skilled improv comedians and the entire production is an elaborate hoax.

Each hour-long episode dives into the chaos behind the curtain as the cast and crew pull out all the stops to keep Ben in the dark. With hilariously over-the-top format of the challenges and a format that constantly ups the stakes, the team must improvise on the fly, pivoting storylines, and outsmarting Ben at every turn. As the pressure mounts, the laughs and the drama reach unprecedented heights, making this revival a fresh, smart send-up of reality TV like never before.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly On THE WALL Entertainment produced “The Joe Schmo Show” for TBS with creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”), alongside executive producer and showrunner Dave Kneebone.

