Video: Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Episode

The hit series returns Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 4 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

Video: Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Episode

Start watching the beginning of season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a new 12-minute preview! The full episode premieres Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

Season 16 of “Drag Race” will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App.

The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál  (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

RuPaul returns as host with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The season will also include recently-unveiled guest judges, including Charlize Theron Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer.

Watch the new preview here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett & More to Lead New BET+ Thriller Photo
Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett & More to Lead New BET+ Thriller

Stephen Bishop (Moneyball), LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Iyana Halley (This is Us), Laurissa Romain (Top  Five), Robert Christopher Riley (The Pass) Essence Atkins (A Haunted House) Lawrence Saint Victor (The  Bold and the Beautiful) MC Lyte (Girls Trip) have been cast in the upcoming BET+ Thriller “One Night Stay”. 

2
Mexican-American Drag Queen Crowned Season Two Winner of DRAG LATINA Photo
Mexican-American Drag Queen Crowned Season Two Winner of DRAG LATINA

The winner was announced by co-host Carmen Carrera and crowned by Season One winner Vicky Chavarria in the sixth and final episode of the season which kicked off with a toe-to-toe showdown between the final four competitors of Season Two: Adriana Fuentes. Alexandra Vittz, Chary Lady Fox, and Queen Andrew Scott.

3
Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Pete Davidsons New Comedy Special Photo
Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Pete Davidson's New Comedy Special

Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: Watch Tia Mowry on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Tia Mowry on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The “Not Like Mama” host tells Jennifer why she opted to take her family to Thailand for the holidays. Tia shares an update on her kids, including how her daughter is growing up to be intuitive and independent, plus why her son is more interested in pursuing basketball after his acting stint in her show “Family Reunion.” Watch the videos now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLSVideo: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her LastSelena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%
Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on NetflixVideo: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on Netflix

Videos

Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE