Video: Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Episode

Start watching the beginning of season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a new 12-minute preview! The full episode premieres Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

Season 16 of “Drag Race” will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App.

The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

RuPaul returns as host with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The season will also include recently-unveiled guest judges, including Charlize Theron Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer.

Watch the new preview here:



