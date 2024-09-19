Video: Sneak Peek of Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in the SNOWPIERCER Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMC Networks has shared a sneak peek clip from the series finale of the gripping hit drama series Snowpiercer. The fourth season’s tenth and final episode will premiere exclusively on AMC on Sunday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on AMC+ the same day. The first three seasons of the Tomorrow Studios-produced thriller are available to stream exclusively on AMC+.

Nima heads for Snowpiercer. Layton and the Tailies fight their way uptrain when Ruth is captured. Nima tries to cut a deal and runs to the rocket control room to initiate the launch sequence, but who is trying to sabotage the rocket?

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. New cast members include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony® Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

Season 4 is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom), Christoph Schrewe; Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios; Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, along with the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally.

