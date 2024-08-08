Video: Sneak Peek Clip from Episode 7 of Apple TV+ Series SUNNY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of “Sunny” in advance of it airing this Wednesday, August 14. The 10-episode darkly comedic mystery series stars Rashida Jones, who also serves as executive producer, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura. “Sunny” launched with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 10, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through September 4.

Episode 107 - “There’s Been a Shift”: Mixxy is sucker-punched by the realities of her friendship with Suzie. Himé confronts Jin.

“Sunny” stars Jones as Suzie, an AMERICAN WOMAN living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, they gradually develop an unexpected friendship, and together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” is written and executive produced by KATIE Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. Lucy Tcherniak executive produces for Poppycock Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “The Dark Manual” by award-winning Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

