Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original film HEIST 88, led by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country).

The compelling crime drama, inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky and will stream on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, September 29, ahead of its linear debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), the criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything and who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system.

The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today. It reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the award-winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street. HEIST 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef) and Precious Way (Days of our Lives).

Keesha Sharp plays Bree Barnes, an elegant, smart political consultant who possesses a criminal mind and is Jeremy's love interest.

Keith David plays Buddha Ray (Raymond Oliver), a master safecracker and mentor to Jeremy.

Xavier Clyde plays Danny Pugh, a nerdy comic-book collector who is brilliant with numbers and data and loves research but has given up on his job at the bank.

Bentley Green plays Marshall King, a cocky, energetic house-music DJ and Jeremy’s nephew.

Nican Robinson plays Rick Windom, a young loyal bank employee who has worked in "the back of the bank" for nearly six years and has dreams of becoming a stockbroker.

Precious Way plays LaDonna Sanders, a beautiful, bright bank employee who is ambitious but unseen at First Chicago Bank.

HEIST 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments) with Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) serving as director. The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez, Floris Bauer and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, Donny Hugo Herran, Marcia Landsdown and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.