Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance

The film will premiere on Friday, September 29, ahead of its linear debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. 

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original film HEIST 88, led by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country).

The compelling crime drama, inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky and will stream on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, September 29, ahead of its linear debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. 

Inspired by true events, HEIST 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), the criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything and who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system.

The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today. It reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the award-winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street. HEIST 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef) and Precious Way (Days of our Lives).

Keesha Sharp plays Bree Barnes, an elegant, smart political consultant who possesses a criminal mind and is Jeremy's love interest.

Keith David plays Buddha Ray (Raymond Oliver), a master safecracker and mentor to Jeremy. 

Xavier Clyde plays Danny Pugh, a nerdy comic-book collector who is brilliant with numbers and data and loves research but has given up on his job at the bank.

Bentley Green plays Marshall King, a cocky, energetic house-music DJ and Jeremy’s nephew.

Nican Robinson plays Rick Windom, a young loyal bank employee who has worked in "the back of the bank" for nearly six years and has dreams of becoming a stockbroker.

Precious Way plays LaDonna Sanders, a beautiful, bright bank employee who is ambitious but unseen at First Chicago Bank. 

HEIST 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments) with Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) serving as director. The film is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez, Floris Bauer and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, Donny Hugo Herran, Marcia Landsdown and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES Photo
Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES

Mcloughlin is known for his recent work that includes the plays 'Analog,' 'Comfort,' and 'The One with Friends,' the latter of which was written with the goal to destigmatize depression through the use of art and played to sold out crowds in NY and LA. The actor is known for the films 'The Viscount's Heir,' and the upcoming 'Project Wednesday.'

2
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Childrens Fi Photo
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Children's Film and TV Projects

Lion Forge Entertainment has partnered with Penguin Young Readers to develop film and TV projects based on popular children's books. Find out more about the alliance and the books selected for adaptation.

3
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season Photo
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season

Additionally, Will Arnett will host the second installment of the holiday-themed event special, featuring unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants. Watch a video preview of the new season now!

4
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Photo
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event

The conference will cover the future of cinema, the boom in streaming audio and video, the latest sports and gaming experiences, the potential impact of artificial intelligence and more. With Los Angeles as its backdrop, Screentime will also feature local caterers, chefs and distilleries, providing guests with a taste of the city.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'
Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'
2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MOULIN ROUGE!