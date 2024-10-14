Video: Selena Gomez in LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE Documentary Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Max Original documentary LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE, directed by Emmy®-winning filmmaker Kristi Jacobson (HBO’s “Solitary” and “No Accident”), debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 on Max.

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez and New York Times bestselling author and political activist Stacey Abrams formed a unique bond during the 2020 presidential election, and, on the eve of another election, this film marks a new collaboration for the duo.

The documentary champions the brave, bold, and unapologetic actions, both sung and spoken, of some of the most iconic female musicians of all time. The film is an emotional and inspiring journey filled with stunning archival footage, revealing interviews, and personal accounts from a powerful group of fearless female artists – from present-day Rhiannon Giddens summoning deep-rooted emotions on a banjo, to H.E.R. processing her grief through her powerful 2020 ballad “I Can’t Breathe,” to Melissa Etheridge bravely coming out on TV at the peak of early 1990s homophobia, to Mickey Guyton’s present-day struggles as a Black woman in country music.

Guided by esteemed journalists, including J Wortham, Puja Patel, and Clover Hope, we are also reminded of the groundbreaking women of 90s hip-hop, highlighting artists like Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa, as well as an interview with Kathleen Hanna whose “Rebel Girl” reflected the rage and anger of the Riot GRRRL movement. Gomez and Abrams passionately credit the legendary musicians Linda Ronstadt and Tracy Chapman for blazing the trails that provided them their motivation for their work.

Featured participants include Selena Gomez, Stacey Abrams, Chaka Khan, Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt, H.E.R., Mickey Guyton, Rhiannon Giddens, Kathleen Hanna, Martha Gonzalez, Puja Patel, Suzy Exposito, Clover Hope, and J Wortham.

LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE is a MakeMake Production in association with July Moon Productions, Sage Works Productions, and Lighthouse Management + Media, Studio Seven 13, and Won’t Be Silent Productions. It is directed by Kristi Jacobson; produced by Selena Gomez, Stacey Abrams, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth; executive produced by Abe Gurko, David Seidler, Clara Hendon, Missy Birns-Halperin, Igal Svet; co-produced by Piper Gates, Stacy Kessler-Aungst, and Natalie Goldberg.

