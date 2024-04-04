Video: STARZ Drops First Look Teaser For THE SERPENT QUEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has released a first look at the second season of the captivating Samantha Morton-led historical drama “The Serpent Queen.” Academy Award® Nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Chevalier) will debut as the infamous ‘Virgin Queen’ Elizabeth I who rivals Catherine in court in the delightfully wicked upcoming season.

Check out the teaser below!

“The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The second season of the lavish drama is set to return in Summer 2024.



Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, “Don’t Forget the Driver”), Ray Panthaki (“Away,” Colette), Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland,” “Code Black”), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, “The Last Tycoon”), Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Karma Hospital”), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand, “Industry”), Beth Goddard (“Manhunt,” “Des”), Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin,” “The Young Pope”), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, “Adult Material”) are to return in their previous roles.



The series also stars Angus Imrie (Emma, “Fleabag”), Emma McDonald(“Moonhaven,” Low Rider), Stanley Morgan (I Used to Be Famous, “The Sandman”), and Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven,” Summer of 85) join as series regulars. Rosalie Craig (“1899,” Macbeth), Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”), Bill Milner (Son of Rambow, “The Flatshare”), Ashley Thomas(“Them,” “24: Legacy”), and Alexandre Willaume (“The Wheel of Time,” “1899”) join in recurring roles.



"The Serpent Queen" is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games Franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.