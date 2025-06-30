Video: Ryan Gosling Stars in First Trailer for PROJECT HAIL MARY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has been released for Project Hail Mary, a new science fiction film based on the novel by Andy Weir and starring Ryan Gosling. It will arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026.

The movie follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction, but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

The movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Comments

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...