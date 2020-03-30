Video Roundup: Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith & More Perform on FOX's THE iHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA

iHeartMedia and FOX brought the biggest names in music together for the benefit special FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, a music event to provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the virus virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic, live on FOX; on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Hosted by Elton John, the benefit special featured performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGRaw and more, from their own homes.

Watch a roundup of the performances below!

In addition to music, the hour-long concert also featured inspirational messages from guests and special appearances from Ciara and Russell Wilson, Demi Lovato Ellen Degeneres, Ken Jeong, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and BEN FALCONE as well as Ryan Seacrest and more as the benefit special paid tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. The music event also encouraged viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children's Foundation.

