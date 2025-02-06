Video: Rihanna, James Corden, & More Are SMURFS in Trailer for Animated Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Smurfs are back! Paramount has released the first trailer for the new film, an animated reboot that follows the antics of the fan-favorite blue creatures. With a voice cast led by superstar Rihanna, the movie arrives in theaters on July 18.

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

In addition to voicing Smurfette, Rihanna produces the film and will provide original music for the soundtrack. Pre-save the new single "Higher Love" by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi here. Smurfs is directed by Chris Miller, who previously directed Puss in Boots.

