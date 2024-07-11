Video: Peacock Debuts Teaser for 'Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will bring their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

The 8-episode series will begin July 26 on Peacock, the same day as the Opening Ceremony. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are scheduled for July 26-August 11. Hart and Thompson will be one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews.

New episodes premiere at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on the dates below:

Friday, July 26

Monday, July 29

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, August 2

Monday, August 5

Wednesday, August 7

Friday, August 9

Sunday, August 11

Quote from Kevin Hart, Host and Executive Producer - “We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We’re going for gold, everybody!”

Quote from Kenan Thompson, Host and Executive Producer - “Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world's best athletes. Let’s go Team U.S.A.!”

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson joins other Olympics companion programming on Peacock, including the Gold Zone whip-around show and Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties featuring Cooper and friends sharing their thoughts and insights during specific Olympics events and answering questions from fans on social in real time.

As the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will provide fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, it will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events. Peacock’s extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for nearly 40 sports; full-event replays; all NBC programming, including its nightly primetime show; curated video clips; virtual channels; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Peacock will also introduce two new features during the Olympics – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways. Peacock Live Actions is an interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, while Peacock Discovery Multiview is an industry-first, enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

