Video: Peacock Debuts LOVE ISLAND GAMES Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for Love Island Games ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Nov 1 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Peacock.

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various LOVE ISLAND series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND Games.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. Maya Jama will host the new Original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

The series is an executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani and Sophie Bush are the executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster.

Watch the new trailer here: