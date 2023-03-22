Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Nicolas Cage is Dracula in RENFIELD Trailer

The new film will be released in theaters on April 14.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Evil doesn't span eternity without a little help.

The official trailer has been released on Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage. The new film will be released in theaters on April 14.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, DRACULA (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage).

Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by THE WALKING DEAD and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty) and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) and Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, House of Sand and Fog).

Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Invincible), co-presidents Bryan Furst (Daybreakers) and Sean Furst (Daybreakers) and by Chris McKay. McKay's producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, The Tomorrow War) will executive produce.

Watch the new trailer here:



