Video: Netflix Shares QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY Trailer

The new series will premiere on May 4.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer for their upcoming prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The new series will premiere on May 4.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to KING George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

The cast includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young KING George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Brimsley (older).

Watch the new trailer here:




