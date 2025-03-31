Video: Netflix Releases Main Trailer for THE ETERNAUT Starring Ricardo Darin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the main trailer for The Eternaut, the new series based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez. The series will be released on April 30th.

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious snowfall wipes out millions with only a touch, leaving the survivors all alone. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. But everything changes when they discover that the deadly snow is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. No one will survive on their own – the only way to stay alive is to join together and fight.

Directed and created by Bruno Stagnaro, the cast includes Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas, and Mora Fisz. The series is the first screen adaptation of the 1957 graphic novel.

Comments