Video: Netflix Drops LOVE IS BLIND Season 6 Trailer

Starting February 14, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Starting February 14, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery.

Netflix has released the trailer for the new season. Watch the video below!

Love Is Blind Episode Schedule

Week 1 (Feb 14): Episodes 1-6
Week 2 (Feb 21): Episodes 7-9
Week 3 (Feb 28): Episodes 10-11
Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

MEET THE SINGLES

  • Alejandra - 28, Financial Consultant
  • Amber - 31, Medical Device Sales
  • Amber Desiree “AD” - 33, Real Estate Broker
  • Amy - 28, E-Commerce Specialist
  • Amy C. - 34, PR Director
  • Ariel - 32, Mortgage Broker
  • Ashley - 32, Nurse Practitioner
  • Austin - 27, Software Sales
  • Ben - 34, Cloud Solutions Architect
  • Brittany - 25, Senior Client Partner
  • Chelsea - 31, Flight Attendant & Event Planner
  • Clay - 31, Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur
  • Danielle - 30, Corporate Comms
  • Danette - 33, Flight Attendant
  • Deion - 27, Software Sales
  • Drake - 32, Video Producer
  • Jamal - 32, Store Director
  • Jeramey - 32, Intralogistics
  • Jessica - 29, Executive Assistant
  • Jimmy - 28, Software Sales
  • Johnny - 28, Account Executive
  • Kenneth - 26, Middle School Principal
  • Laura - 34, Account Director
  • Mackenzie - 25, Makeup Artist
  • Matthew - 37, Senior Financial Advisor
  • Nolan - 31, Management Consultant
  • Sarah Ann - 30, Customer Support Manager
  • Sunni - 34, Business Analyst
  • Trevor - 31, Project Manager
  • Vince - 35, Lawyer

ABOUT LOVE IS BLIND

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.



